National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at UBS Group

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Capital One Financial raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NOV opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36.

In related news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,869.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

