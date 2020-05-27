New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NYCB. ValuEngine cut New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.