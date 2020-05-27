New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 168,550 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 453,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 168,550 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ferro were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $2,253,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ferro by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 101,546 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ferro by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,798,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 288,600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ferro by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 307,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 224,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferro during the fourth quarter worth about $16,257,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferro alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOE. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

FOE opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $968.82 million, a P/E ratio of 117.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $16.04.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.14. Ferro had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $252.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Ferro’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.