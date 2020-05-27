New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.40% of WESCO International worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 539.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter worth $82,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WCC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). WESCO International had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

