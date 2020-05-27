New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Insperity worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

NYSE:NSP opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $144.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 310.00% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

