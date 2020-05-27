New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,474 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of nVent Electric worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after acquiring an additional 154,315 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 449,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 715,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after acquiring an additional 141,388 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24. nVent Electric PLC has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.91 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

