New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,408 shares of the software’s stock after selling 40,034 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Altair Engineering worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,129 shares of the software’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,600 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $865,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, CFO Howard N. Morof sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $56,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,498 shares of company stock valued at $424,877 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. Altair Engineering Inc has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $43.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.