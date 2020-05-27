New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.69 Million Stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of New Residential Investment worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,727.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

In other news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

