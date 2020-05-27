New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 130.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $70.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.28. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $96.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($1.35). Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

