New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,185 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.61% of Oxford Immunotec Global worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, Director Patrick J. Balthrop acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,075 shares of company stock worth $370,126. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OXFD opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $336.31 million, a PE ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 1.08. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

