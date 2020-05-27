New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.88 Million Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 128.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,941 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Plexus were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 335,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,762,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,702 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $101,864.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,428.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 7,600 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $481,916.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,301.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,165 shares of company stock worth $1,075,535. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average is $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.06. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.22 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

