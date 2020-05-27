New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.22 Million Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $43,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 554,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,922,510.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $382.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.37. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.08 and a twelve month high of $542.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $345.31 and a 200-day moving average of $449.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 10.98%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Several analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

