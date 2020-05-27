New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 238,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,823 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,345,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 133,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 54,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $828,963.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,735.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $69,672.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at $670,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,390 shares of company stock worth $1,000,983 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

