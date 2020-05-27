New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of SPS Commerce worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,356,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,106,000 after acquiring an additional 53,855 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 936,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,544,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 874,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,491,000 after buying an additional 94,822 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,799,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,730,000 after buying an additional 24,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

SPSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of SPSC opened at $66.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.02. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.82 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $198,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,603.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $86,930.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,849. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

