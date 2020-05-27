New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HNI were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HNI by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of HNI by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HNI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of HNI by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

HNI opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. HNI Corp has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on HNI in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $33,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

