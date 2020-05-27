New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Tech Data worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,214,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 328,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,237,000 after acquiring an additional 211,597 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Tech Data by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TECD opened at $132.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.06. Tech Data Corp has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $151.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 earnings per share. Tech Data’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

TECD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research raised Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

