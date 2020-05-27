New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 141,530 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 159.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,530 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.34% of Crocs worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $2,177,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $3,142,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Crocs by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $43,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,919.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,575 shares of company stock worth $468,427. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $29.25 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Crocs from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.