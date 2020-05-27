New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,961 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 71.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 52,408 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth $824,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter worth $608,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 131,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NYSE ORA opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.91 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

