New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 78,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Marathon Oil worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 56,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

