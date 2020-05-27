New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Associated Banc worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in Associated Banc by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 40,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 93,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 195,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 136,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William R. Hutchinson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,261. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $339,920 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ASB. ValuEngine lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

NYSE ASB opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Associated Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $305.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

