New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,817 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 28.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 2.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSXMA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

