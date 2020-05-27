New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 108,895 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,895 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $676,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $828,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 29,168 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,312,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.08.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.19 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

