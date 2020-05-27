New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,093 Shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,093 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evertec were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Evertec during the 4th quarter valued at $39,236,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Evertec by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,597,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,372,000 after acquiring an additional 887,449 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evertec during the 1st quarter valued at $6,932,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Evertec by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,172,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 247,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Evertec by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,188,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,469,000 after acquiring an additional 208,276 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Evertec from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evertec has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of EVTC opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. Evertec Inc has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

