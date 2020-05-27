New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,300 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 678,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 370,421 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth $36,018,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,242,000 after purchasing an additional 290,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,019,000 after purchasing an additional 177,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 601,445.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 132,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 132,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total transaction of $250,588.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,313,733.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 37,612 shares of company stock worth $2,792,263 over the last three months. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $69.22 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $109.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average is $83.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

