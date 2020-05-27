New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,996 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of MAXIMUS worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MAXIMUS during the fourth quarter worth $56,359,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 917,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,217,000 after acquiring an additional 468,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in MAXIMUS by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,601,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,104,000 after acquiring an additional 422,836 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MAXIMUS during the first quarter worth $12,963,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,467,000 after buying an additional 192,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MMS opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $818.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 17.09%. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, MAXIMUS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.