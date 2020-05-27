New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,100 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Lazard worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $637,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Lazard by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 146,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,897,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 421,443 shares in the company, valued at $15,993,761.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.78. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.56.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.73 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 52.29% and a net margin of 9.89%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAZ. Cfra upped their price objective on Lazard from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lazard from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lazard from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Lazard from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

