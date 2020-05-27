New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,802 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $374.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.20 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

