New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 71,334 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,572 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71,334 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 424,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 665,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 449,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,297,000 after buying an additional 54,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $171,829.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,924.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi Spirgi sold 9,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $297,725.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,748 shares in the company, valued at $760,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock worth $1,572,332. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -155.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.76 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 40.09% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

