New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 91,920 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 91,920 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Foot Locker worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FL. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,723 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 41.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 192,992 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 56,334 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 150.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

FL opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

