Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $53.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVAX. BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Novavax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Novavax from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Novavax from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS. Analysts forecast that Novavax will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

