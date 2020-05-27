NTN Buzztime (NYSE:PAE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSE:PAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Get NTN Buzztime alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on NTN Buzztime in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on NTN Buzztime in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PAE opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. NTN Buzztime has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NTN Buzztime (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.