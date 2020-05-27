NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

NCNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NCNA opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19. NuCana has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($18.20) by $6.20. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the first quarter worth $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of NuCana by 18.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NuCana by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NuCana by 2,256.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 74,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

