Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54, 5,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 3,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nuvo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 4.75%.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRIFF)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles; and Resultz, an over-the-counter product intended to kill head lice and remove their eggs from hair.

