nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Stock Holdings Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,002,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,513 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,377,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,403,000 after buying an additional 271,721 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,190,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,036,000 after buying an additional 93,571 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,096,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,622,000 after buying an additional 1,014,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,826,000 after buying an additional 93,954 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of nVent Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 2,000 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,445. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.54. nVent Electric PLC has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.91 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

