OHB (ETR:OHB) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of OHB SE (ETR:OHB) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €34.95 ($40.64) and last traded at €34.85 ($40.52), 10,276 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.30 ($38.72).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.38. The firm has a market cap of $593.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23.

OHB Company Profile (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as an aerospace and technology company in Germany and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products segments.

