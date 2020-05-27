Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,189 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,362,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,898,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,461 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 557,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,547,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,678 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,675,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,774,809.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 3,131,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,099 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Opko Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

