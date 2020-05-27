Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,155 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Calavo Growers by 851.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 121,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 109,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Calavo Growers by 28.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $6,090,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $63,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average is $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

