Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $55.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

