Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 100.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,841,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $180,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,023 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Glaukos by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,643,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,447,000 after purchasing an additional 66,683 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,235,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,763,000 after purchasing an additional 133,232 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,725,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,014,000 after acquiring an additional 209,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,664,000 after acquiring an additional 124,963 shares during the last quarter.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Glaukos Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.45.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Corp will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.78.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.