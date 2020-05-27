Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,647,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,093,000 after buying an additional 84,445 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 203,130 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,322,000 after acquiring an additional 169,039 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after acquiring an additional 66,931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $121.22 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $130.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.81, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.28.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,751 shares of company stock worth $5,188,120. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

WING has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wingstop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wingstop from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

