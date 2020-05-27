Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 311,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 111,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,752,073.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 23,515 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 862,793 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,815 shares of company stock worth $3,164,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

