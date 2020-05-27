Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,604 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $231,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,428.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.86. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $92.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 357.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

