Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 50.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $299,294,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,266,000 after buying an additional 741,025 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $106,101,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,916,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,869.0% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,863,000 after buying an additional 308,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total transaction of $759,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,412.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $43,042.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $7,721,687 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of KLA from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.33.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $176.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $101.34 and a 12-month high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

