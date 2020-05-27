Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $255,510,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,287,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,237 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,957,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,645,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.86.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $85.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.