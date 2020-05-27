Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 26,744 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,744 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,697,000 after acquiring an additional 99,553 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 22,345 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARES opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. Ares Management Corp has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 268,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $9,353,342.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,368,527 shares of company stock worth $48,088,366. Corporate insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

