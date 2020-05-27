Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 750 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37,119 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CGI by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of CGI by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $1,809,000. Institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. CGI Inc has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $87.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day moving average is $72.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. CGI had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIB shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CGI from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.64.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

