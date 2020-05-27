Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $400,000 Position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQ. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of IQIYI by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 514,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 267,334 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of IQIYI by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 277,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 120,705 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of IQIYI by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in IQIYI by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 326,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Al Mehwar Commercial Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. HSBC lowered their price objective on IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of IQIYI in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. IQIYI Inc has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($3.43). The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 102.31% and a negative net margin of 38.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.97) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IQIYI Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

