Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.21% of Outfront Media worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Outfront Media by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on OUT shares. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

NYSE OUT opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. Outfront Media Inc has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.40 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.