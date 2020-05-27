Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Deutsche Bank

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.85.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Shares of PKG stock opened at $98.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $71.05 and a 1-year high of $114.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 13,862 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 240,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,862,000 after buying an additional 43,670 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 284,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,699,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.