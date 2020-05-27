Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,758 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan acquired 8,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $184.62 per share, with a total value of $1,500,406.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,014,359.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $283.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.03.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $231.17 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of -97.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

